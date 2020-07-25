Naya Rivera's passing was a tragedy. The young star is assumed to have saved her child, before drowning. Her untimely death is sickening and at times hard to read about, especially in such a heroic manner. Ryan Dorsey, who is the father of her son, took to Instagram to break his silence on the tragic occurrence.

He posted a picture of Rivera with their child, captioned, "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now."

He continues, "I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before."

The grieving father then begins to reminisce on better days, showing his mourning through glimmers of the happy times. "Life just isn't fair," he continued. "I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."