Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has officially been reunited with their four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, after Naya went missing earlier this week during a casual boating trip. On Wed., Naya's son was found alone on a rented boat in California's Lake Piru which prompted authorities to search for the Glee actress in the surrounding area. According to investigator's they were informed by four-year-old Josey, that he and his mother and gone for a swim, he had returned to the boat, but his mother did not. Since then, the 33-year-old actress has been presumed dead after a search team was dispersed in and around the Ventura County lake located in the Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Since Rivera has gone missing the 911 phone call declaring the actress missing has been released to the public with the caller stating to the dispatcher, "Lake Piru, emergency is we have a missing person. We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself and her mom's nowhere to be found." Clearly, the reporter misspoke declaring Josey as a girl but did the righteous thing contacting the authorities for immediate assistance in the search for the child's missing mother.

At this very moment, an investigation team is utilizing sonar technology in order to locate the body of Rivera who is assumed to be somewhere in the lake which has been closed since the announcement of her disappearance. While Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's relationship may have ended on extremely disturbing terms, there's no way he could have possibly imagined navigating parenthood without the woman who helped bring their son into the world.

