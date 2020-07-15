The autopsy performed on Naya Rivera has confirmed that the star died accidental drowning in Lake Piru last week. Her body was found on Monday (July 13th) following an extensive search for the missing star.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed her cause of death on Tuesday (July 14th), after it was revealed that she had been pronounced dead. “The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison," the autopsy report reads. "The body has been X-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged.”

"No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy," the report continues. “There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

The search for Naya began last week after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found floating alone on a boat on Lake Piru. The child told officers that he and his mom were swimming in the lake when she suddenly "boosted him onto the deck" of the boat. When Josey looked back, he "saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

RIP Naya Rivera. Sending our condolences to her loved ones during this time.

