Naya Rivera will appear on Season 3 Netflix’s Sugar Rush, filmed prior to her passing earlier this month. The appearance is speculated to be her final television appearance.

The late 33-year-old Glee star filmed an episode of Sugar Rush as a guest judge back in February before coronavirus pandemic began and halted production. The episode is reportedly the last thing she shot in Hollywood. The actress drowned earlier this month while on a boat trip with her 4-year-old son Josey in Lake Piru. It was reported on the 30th that she was laid to rest on July 24th at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

After a disagreement between Netflix and Rivera’s manager Gladys Gonzelez, the decision was made to continue the production of the episode and dedicate it to the late actress.

Rivera’s ex-husband wrote a beautiful tribute to the late actress last week, speaking publicly for the first time since her death. "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts,” he wrote. “I can't believe this is life now."

Big Sean also penned a lovely tribute to his ex-fiancee, writing, "Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero!"

Season 3 of the extreme baking competition is available on the streaming platform now.

