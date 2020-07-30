Naya Rivera has been laid to rest.

The actress was laid to rest on July 24th at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles following a drowning accident nearly two weeks ago in Lake Piru. The cemetery is also the final resting place of many other Hollywood stars including Nipsey Hussle, Paul Walker, Debbie Reynolds, and Carrie Fisher.

According to the Glee star’s death certificate obtained by The Blast on Thursday, July 30th, confirms death by drowning, which the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed one day after Rivera’s body was recovered after an extensive five-day search at the lake. The certificate also notes that the drowning occurred in “minutes,” and that there were no predisposing conditions contributing to her death.

Naya and her son Josey - Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

These findings reflect what the Ventura County Medical Examiner published in a press release earlier this month. “The autopsy findings are consistent with drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged,” the press release read. “No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy.”

The report concluded, “There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

River’s ex-husband penned a touching tribute for the 33-year-old actress last week, grieving publicly for the first time. "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now,” he wrote.

[via]