We're days away from receiving Big Sean's long-awaited Detroit 2, but a recent interview has rubbed Naya Rivera fans the wrong way. Years ago, the rapper and the late actress were engaged to be married. As many high-profile relationships go, they decided to split and go their separate ways. Later, Big Sean's fan-favorite hit song "IDFWU" was released, and many people attributed the track to Sean's breakup with Naya Rivera. In a recent interview with Vulture, Sean claims that the track wasn't a diss to his ex and that Naya knew about, and liked, the song.



Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images

"She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her," he said. "It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it." The rapper added, "We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song."

After the interview made the rounds through social media, Naya's fans pulled up quotes from her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up. In it, Naya spoke of only seeing Big Sean once after he made a public statement that their engagement was over. According to the late singer, she and Sean sat in her car and talked things out. He played her the chorus of "IDFWU" and she begged him not to write any songs about her or to include anything about her in the track. She said he was surprised at the suggestion and promised her that he wouldn't.

Months later, the song dropped and Naya claimed she was shocked to hear the lyrics. "So, I was an adult who dated a child, and now, I have a rap song about me," Naya wrote. People have accused Sean of lying and even launched a "#BigSeanIsOver" hashtag, so check out a few responses from his detractors and supporters below.