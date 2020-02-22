Navy offensive lineman David Forney, 22, died Thursday night according to ESPN.

Forney was found unresponsive in his dorm room and transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center, according to Naval Academy officials. He was pronounced dead at 11:28 PM.

"Words cannot express our pain and sorrow," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said in a statement. "First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the Forney family. The Navy football brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers. We all loved -- and will always love -- David. We pray for strength during this most difficult time."

Averaging 360.5 yards per game, Navy led the FBS in rushing.

"The entire Naval Academy family -- the Brigade of Midshipmen, the faculty, staff and coaches -- are heartbroken over the tragic and unexpected loss of Midshipman David Forney," said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, superintendent of the Naval Academy. "On behalf of the Naval Academy family, my wife, Joanne, and I extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Forney family, their friends, as well as to David's extended Naval Academy family."

The cause of death was not announced.

Forney was scheduled to graduate on May 22.