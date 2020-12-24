mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Navy Blue Releases New Project "Song of Sage: Post Panic!"

Aron A.
December 23, 2020 20:36
Song of Sage: Post Panic!
Navy Blue

Navy Blue releases "Songs Of Sage: Post Panic!" ft. Yasiin Bey, billy woods & Maxo.


It's been a busy year for Navy Blue. Kicking things off with Àdá Irin in February, the rapper returned with his latest project, Songs Of Sage: Post Panic! earlier this week. Marking his second project of the year, he closes 2020 out strong with an eighteen song project that he dropped off on BandCamp. Over the course of eighteen-song tracklist, he enlists the likes of Maxo, billy woods, and Zeroh. However, the most surprising feature of them all was Yasiin Bey's who appears on "Breathe." 

Check out Navy Blue's new project below.

  1. Dreams Of A Distant Journey
  2. Tired
  3. Post Panic!
  4. Memory Lane
  5. Certainty ft. Maxo
  6. Poderoso ft. billy woods
  7. Deep Water Blue
  8. Self Harm
  9. 1491
  10. Breathe ft. Yasiin Bey
  11. Sea Bass
  12. Aunt Gerry's Fried Chicken
  13. Back TO Basics
  14. Pressure Points
  15. Alignment
  16. Moment hung
  17. Enough ft. Zeroh
  18. 224
