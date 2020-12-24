Navy Blue Releases New Project "Song of Sage: Post Panic!"

It's been a busy year for Navy Blue. Kicking things off with Àdá Irin in February, the rapper returned with his latest project, Songs Of Sage: Post Panic! earlier this week. Marking his second project of the year, he closes 2020 out strong with an eighteen song project that he dropped off on BandCamp. Over the course of eighteen-song tracklist, he enlists the likes of Maxo, billy woods, and Zeroh. However, the most surprising feature of them all was Yasiin Bey's who appears on "Breathe."

Check out Navy Blue's new project below.