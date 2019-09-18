It seems as though all those pretzels Nav endured while eating with Drake and The Weeknd was worth it since the Rexdale bred rapper has secured himself as a notable act from the city who can charge $80K for a verse. Sources state that the price tag amount is verbatim from The Weeknd's manager Amir "Cash" Esmailian.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The previously estimated amount Nav was securing per feature was $20K but it appears someone was $60K off. It's fair to say Nav has come a long way since his debut, self-titled album from 2017. Even before his album, the 29-year-old worked alongside Drake on his former Meek Mill diss track "Back To Back" that dropped in July of 2015. One year later Nav linked with Travis Scott on "Beibs in the Trap" that peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 and later went platinum.

As for what's up next for the homie, Nav's set to hit the road to accompany ScHoolboy Q on his Crash tour that kicks off November 4th and stopping off in 19 cities before concluding on December 4th in Q's hometown of Los Angeles. Wonder how much coin Nav's pulling in for his involvement?