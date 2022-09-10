DJ Khaled may have been able to beat out Bad Bunny for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart last week, but it doesn't look as though NAV's new arrival, Demons Protected By Angels, is due for the same treatment.

On Saturday (September 10) the first week sales projections for the 19-track release were shared by HDD, estimating that the Canadian rapper's latest effort will move anywhere from 50K - 55K copies over the coming days.

NAV in 2019

As HipHopNMore notes, this means that NAV will likely be directly competing for the No. 2 spot against English rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who also dropped off his Patient Number 9 album this past Friday (September 9).

The No. 1 spot is almost guaranteed to go to Bad Bunny, once again, as the Latin rapper has been selling over 100K album equivalent units every week of his surprise Un Verano Sin Ti release.

Though NAV isn't slated to top the chart, he has made a triumphant return and worked with an impressive roster of artists on Demons Protected By Angels, including Bryson Tiller, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby.

Many fans pondered with another Canadian hip-hop icon – Drake – wasn't included on the tracklist, and the 32-year-old didn't hesitate to provide them with an answer.

"Drake's an amazing person. We hang out all the time in Toronto. We did a song," he shared while chatting with the Full Send Podcast. "I feel like, you know, we could've done a better song and the timeframe was just, you know, not good. It didn't work out."

Aside from that, NAV also noted that he didn't want a Drizzy collab to overshadow every other song on the tracklist. "He's such a big artist that I didn't want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album. You know, like, take away life from all the other moments."

