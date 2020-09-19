Navaeh Jolie & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Are In Their 90s Bag On "Screwed Up"

Navaeh Jolie is on her way to doing big things. The budding R&B star has been delivering some solid singles in recent times in the lead up to the release of her forthcoming project, Game Over which will mark her debut through her joint venture with Artistry and Def Jam. Building off of the momentum of her recent singles, "Too Much" and "OTB," she returned with a smooth new record sampling a classic cut off of Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.

Alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Navaeh Jolie serves up a catchy new record titled, "Screwed Up" that brings a dose of nostalgia for the hip-hop heads. Jolie's airy vocals float over the iconic loop from Raekwon's "Ice Cream," though turning into her own. A Boogie kicks things off off a brief boastful verse before returning mid-song for the bridge while Jolie provides a promising glimpse for her forthcoming project.

Check out her new single with A Boogie below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm just OD, my diamonds flash when I pull up

They miss the old me, I'm sorry, baby I grew up

Hermes patent leather and bear hair on my Moncler

I bet you ain't never seen no GOAT in the Bronx here

