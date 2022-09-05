Nav has shared the artwork for his upcoming album, Demons Protected By Angels, which is due out later this week. The album is expected to feature collaborations with Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Babyface Ray, and RealestK.

The Canadian rapper has already shared two singles from the project, including “Never Sleep” featuring Travis Scott and Lil Baby and “Wrong Decisions.” The project will be his first album since Emergency Tsunami, which he released in 2020.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

As for how Nav landed on the title, he recent explained to complex, "The album title was inspired by a sweater that my friend had made. And I’ve begged him to get the sweater. I was like, ‘Yo, I wanna wear your shit and support my friend’s stuff.' So he brought it out and it had that on the back of the sweater. And it was very meaningful to me, because he came up with that himself when his mom passed away about a year ago. So I was like, 'Wow, that’s even better.' So that’s why we came up with it."

Be on the lookout for Demons Protected By Angels on Friday, September 9.

Check out the artwork for Demons Protected By Angels below.



