NAV Unleashes "One Time" Music Video Featuring Future & Don Toliver: Watch

The Spike Jordan-directed visual finds the three rappers taking over the supernatural One Time Motel.

Fans of Canadian rapper NAV were more than pleased to hear the 32-year-old make his return this past weekend, delivering 19 impressive tracks on his Demons Protected By Angels album.

Though the Toronto native surprisingly opted to leave his good friend Drake off of the project, he did work with an impressive roster of artists, including Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Gunna, and Lil Durk.

Two other famous faces who assisted NAV are Don Toliver and Future, both of whom landed on the album's sixth track, "One Time." On Tuesday (September 13), the "Some Way" hitmaker delivered the music video for the song, and since its premiere, fans have been showering the visual in love.

Directed by Spike Jordan, the three-minute and 18-second long clip follows all three artists as they meet up at the supernatural One Time Motel, filled with plenty of questionable creatures.

Before his latest delivery, NAV dropped off an accompanying music video for "Lost Me" featuring RealestK. With so many other noteworthy titles on the tracklist, it's tough to say which track he'll bring to life next.

In other news, first week sales projections of Demons Projected By Angels expect that NAV will debut at either number two or three on the Billboard chart – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.