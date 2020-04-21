NAV Stays Clean Like "PineSol" On New Song

Several days ago, NAV revealed to the world that he was excited to release some new music. Apparently, he couldn't wait any longer because his brand new single "PineSol" just popped up on his manager Cash's official Audiomack account.

As of right now, neither NAV or Cash has commented on the release of "PineSol." It's unclear if it was uploaded to the internet as a mistake or if this sort of mysterious drop was always in the plans. Fans of the XO Records rapper will still be ecstatic to hear some new music from NAV though.

With a new album presumably on the way, this is one of the first tastes we get of NAV's current artistic direction.

Listen to it below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sliding in a Rover with the demons

Big chain, I make everybody see it

Keep a lot of racks on me, believe it

If we pop your chain, know we gon' keep it