NAV Stays Clean Like "PineSol" On New Song

Alex Zidel
April 21, 2020 10:32
Jerod Harris/Getty ImagesJerod Harris/Getty Images
PineSol
Nav

NAV returns with his latest song "PineSol," which was mysteriously released via his manager's personal page.


Several days ago, NAV revealed to the world that he was excited to release some new music. Apparently, he couldn't wait any longer because his brand new single "PineSol" just popped up on his manager Cash's official Audiomack account.

As of right now, neither NAV or Cash has commented on the release of "PineSol." It's unclear if it was uploaded to the internet as a mistake or if this sort of mysterious drop was always in the plans. Fans of the XO Records rapper will still be ecstatic to hear some new music from NAV though.

With a new album presumably on the way, this is one of the first tastes we get of NAV's current artistic direction.

Listen to it below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sliding in a Rover with the demons
Big chain, I make everybody see it
Keep a lot of racks on me, believe it
If we pop your chain, know we gon' keep it

