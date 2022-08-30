Despite a few delays, it appears that Nav is still on pace to deliver a new body of work to fans. The rapper unveiled "Never Sleep" ft. Travis Scott and Lil Baby earlier this summer but they're only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the features on the "Wrong Decisions" rapper's project.



Nav attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Earlier today, the rapper officially unveiled the release date for Demons Protected By Angels, which will drop on September 9th, just ahead of his scheduled homecoming performance at Rolling Loud Toronto. The rapper also revealed new names that will be attached to the tracklist in a trailer for the album. Along with Baby and Scott, expect to see Lil Durk, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Babyface Ray, and Realest K.

So far, Nav hasn't unveiled the full tracklist but we're sure that'll be coming shortly.

During an interview with Complex earlier this year, Nav explained that the album title came from a sweater his friend made him.

"The album title was inspired by a sweater that my friend had made. And I’ve begged him to get the sweater. I was like, ‘Yo, I wanna wear your shit and support my friend’s stuff.' So he brought it out and it had that on the back of the sweater. And it was very meaningful to me, because he came up with that himself when his mom passed away about a year ago. So I was like, 'Wow, that’s even better,'" he explained. "So that’s why we came up with it."

