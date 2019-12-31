When Toronto producer Nav popped up as a feature on Travis Scott's Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, he wasn't quite that popular in the mainstream yet. The beatmaker had been buzzing hard enough to earn a co-sign from La Flame but when it came down to his skills as a rapper, he was still unproven. His verse on "Beibs In The Trap" left us curious to see what else Nav could accomplish in the business. These days, he has carved out a lane for himself in the monotonous auto-tuned rappers zone, dropping off several solid projects and becoming one of Canada's highest-touted prospects in the rap game. This was never intended to be his path though.



Taking to social media, Nav admitted that he is really more of a producer, which makes sense given the fact that he hasn't changed his username from @beatsbynav. The rapper originally believed he would have more of a chance as a producer in the industry and, while his beats are fire, he found heightened success as an artist. "Im really a producer that became an artist by accident," wrote Nav on Twitter, remarking that he never believed he could get this far. "I dont think im as good at the artist stuff as i am producing i just do it for my fans."

