Imagine having to choose between Game 5 of the NBA Finals and a Nav concert. If you're from Toronto, you know how passionate the city gets about its basketball team. The Raptors are the only NBA team in Canada so they seriously represent an entire nation. The people of Toronto love showing up to Jurassic Park on game night and during the NBA Finals, they've been going crazy outside and inside the Scotiabank Arena. A homegrown kid like Nav knows how badly the city wants to win this series against the Golden State Warriors. He might not be at every game like Drake but Nav still recognizes that the majority of his fanbase would be making a major sacrifice to go see him while Game 5 is on. That's why he's decided to reschedule his local concert until after the playoffs are complete.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

According to the Toronto Star, Nav has rescheduled a show that he was scheduled to hold at Echo Beach in Toronto on June 10. That's the same night that the Raptors are set to take on the Warriors at home so Nav wanted to make sure that everybody could make their way downtown instead to either watch the game from inside the arena or with a crowd of rabid fans outside.

Nav isn't the only artist who has had to move dates around because of the NBA Finals. Carrie Underwood and Twenty One Pilots have both switched their shows at the Scotiabank Arena because of the playoffs. Shout-out to Nav for doing this! The concert will now be held on July 6.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images