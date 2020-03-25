Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Canadian rapper Nav has earned his place at the table. Coming off the release of last year's Bad Habits, Nav has kicked off 2020 on a relatively subdued note. Now that he's stuck in quarantine mode like the rest of us, the producer slash rapper has been forced to revise his schedule and kick things into overdrive -- if only to defeat the ever-looming threat of boredom that affects everyone from the artist to the blue-collar worker.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Luckily, Nav is feeling generous enough to share one of his most stacked posse cuts, a reunion of the "Yosemite" gang, Travis Scott and Gunna. Taking to Instagram, Nav revealed he'd be delivering their next group effort "Turks" as soon as tomorrow, after consulting with Gunna and politely asking his friend's permission. "Should I drop it tomorrow?" asks Nav, prompting a staunch affirmation from Gunna: "That's what I want you to do!"

"Fuck it, they've been begging me for it, I'll just put it out tomorrow," vows Nav. "That's it, fuck it, tomorrow 'Turks' coming out." Good news for those praying for an influx of bangers, especially given how strong "Yosemite" was before it. Keep an eye out for Nav, Gunna, and Travis' new single to land at some point tomorrow, and if the hype is any indication -- it should be a good one.