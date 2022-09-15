NAV Drops Music Video For "Never Sleep" With Travis Scott & Lil Baby

NAV fed fans with some trippy camerawork, fun visual effects, and a cameo from The Weeknd.

NAV's latest album, Demons Protected By Angels, is a boisterous offering for fans that have been anticipating the Canadian rapper's return. It's caused some conversation online due to NAV leaving a Drake feature off the project, a decision that he explained on the Full Send Podcast recently. However, most people are just happy to hear more NAV, and with this new music video with Travis Scott and Lil Baby, we're seeing a lot more, too.

This is the "Myself" star's second video for his 2022 album in three days following the Future and Don Toliver-assisted "One Time" visuals. It's another star-studded cut on the album, with Lil Baby and Travis Scott delivering powerful performances. The music video places them in a Vegas-like setting filled with slot machines, bright lights, and streets surrounded by screens. Label-mates NAV and The Weeknd, with a surprise cameo, are seen laughing around a casino table, intercut with the flexes and hazy imagery that you'd expect from a track like this.

It's not all it has to offer, though. The Evan Larson-directed visuals use a lot of interesting effects to make the video more creative. A shrunk-down Lil Baby sits on gambling chips and raps with NAV on a poker table, whereas La Flame's profile is etched onto coins that burst out from slot machines. It's cheesy in the best way for a track this fun.

Demons Protected By Angels debuted at No. 1 on the Spotify charts, both globally and in the U.S., and videos like these are sure to propel the hype around the album moving forward. It's projected to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and with an insane feature and production list featuring Wheezy and Boi-1da, it's bound to leave its mark in the game this year whether you love or hate NAV's style. Check out the video for "Never Sleep" with Travis Scott and Lil Baby below.