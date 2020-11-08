Nav Does Some Of His Best Flexing On "Vetements Socks"

Nav and Wheezy came through on Friday with a brand new project called Emergency Tsunami and many fans are agreeing that this is Nav's best project yet. His flows and lyrics are some of his most focused and there is no denying that these tracks have a sense of strength that his previous projects lacked. There are quite a few standouts here, including the cut "Vetements Socks" which has certainly been an underrated cut thus far.

Nav has always been an artist who likes to flex about his clothes, so the title of this song truly speaks for itself. The Canadian artist also channels his inner ladies man here as he attempts to woo a woman with his riches, all while Wheezy delivers some incredible production.

You can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in the 'Ghini and I'm with a baddie and when we go shopping, I put her in Tisci (Woah, woah, woah)

And it don't bother me, know that I'm quality, no wonder all of these girls wanna keep me

Shout out my section, my diamonds electric, they stare when I'm walking inside of the building (Woah)