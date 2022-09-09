Nav Calls On Don Toliver & Future For "One Time"

Even if you're not a fan of Nav, there's always something to appreciate from his projects. The rapper has a long-list of high-profile rappers on speed-dial for whenever he's cheffing up a new album, and Demons Protected By Angels is no exception. The Toronto star boasts a wide-range of guests on his project, like Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

While there are many highlights on the project, the Wheezy-produced "One Time" is certainly one of the most memorable record on the project. With assistance from Don Toliver and Future, Nav basks in his fame and the ups and downs that come along with the lifestyle.

Check out Nav's "One Time" ft. Future and Don Toliver below.

Quotable Lyrics

Totally loaded, fully auto for well and envy

I'm goin' for the title and the gas, no ignition

Pollution in the club, so I'm on drugs when I hit it

Like a VIP now, you can head on a mission

