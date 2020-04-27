With the Toronto take-over in full effect, NAV knew it was his time to impact the world with some new music. For the first time in a long time, he's stated that he's excited to release something new and, according to him, the album is officially on the way.

After The Weeknd, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and other Toronto artists commenced a musical take-over this year, XO Records artist NAV decided that now is the time to unleash his latest collection of music to the world.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Through a brand new trailer, the 30-year-old rapper announced that his album Good Intentions will be out on May 8. In the video, he speaks on his connection to music and what it means to him to be able to deliver another project to the world. He also teases collaborations with a few of his famous friends.

NAV speaks on FaceTime with Lil Uzi Vert in the video, seemingly teasing an appearance from the "Sasuke" hitmaker on Good Intentions. In other shots, he is seen with Young Thug and the late Pop Smoke in the studio, also hinting at features from them.

With little time left before the album arrives, NAV is officially beginning his rollout. What are you expecting from Good Intentions?