It's been a minute since we've heard from Nav but he's assured fans that he's putting in work. The rapper has been rather lowkey since 2020, releasing a slew of collaborations, including "Jesse Owens" with Rowdy Rebel, in the past year. However, it looks like he's coming for the summer with a brand new body of work.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

At the tail end of July, the rapper will be coming through with his next album, Demons Protected By Angels. The rapper announced the project on social media this week after already revealing a July 29th release date. At this point, he hasn't unveiled any other details surrounding the project but it looks like he'll be slowly coming through with new music in anticipation of the project's release. Chances are a new single will follow shortly.

Aside from his forthcoming album, the rapper has come through on a slew of collaborations in recent times. He showed out on Coi Leray's debut album, along with Vory's latest release, Lost Souls.

Nav released his last solo album, Good Intentions in 2020 which he quickly followed up with the deluxe edition, Brown Boy 2. Later on that year, he shared Emergency Tsunami alongside Wheezy.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the Brampton rapper's forthcoming project, Demons Protected By Angels. Sound off in the comment sections with the collaborations you'd like to see on the project.