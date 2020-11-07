Nav & Wheezy Sound As Focused As Ever On "Friends & Family"

Nav has always been an artist with a chip on his shoulder and he has used this to motivate himself. Every single year, you can be sure Nav will come through with a new project and that is certainly what he did on Friday alongside the extremely popular producer Wheezy. The project is called Emergency Tsunami and fans are already picking some of their favorites. So far, it even seems like the track "Friends & Family" is the biggest standout.

In terms of production and flow, this song reminds us of Young Thug's "Hot" which makes sense considering Wheezy produced that track as well. With this track, Nav is at his sharpest as he delivers some clever lyrics all while complementing the beat in a solid way. The Canadian artist makes references to his shoes, women, riches, and many other material goods. It's definitely one of the best tracks on the tape and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Beverly Hills, I told her to stay where my suite is

Told her the entry is keyless

I'm gettin' paid to go on the mic and I feel like Mic' Jackson when she let me beat it

Feel like a champ, I got them Louis V pants, and they come with the permanent creases

Look at my feet, I got on them Travis Scott dunks, I got friends and them family pieces