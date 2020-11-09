NAV & Wheezy "Don't Need Friends" In New Video With Lil Baby

NAV and Wheezy release the new music video for "Don't Need Friends" with Lil Baby.

NAV and Wheezy are fresh off the release of their collaborative album Emergency Tsumani, which has been praised across social media all weekend. It adds to NAV's impressive slate of projects this year, also speaking to Wheezy's status as a leader in the sound of trap music today.

The album features Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more of NAV's frequent collaborators, including Lil Baby on the song "Don't Need Friends".

The record has just been blessed with a new music video, following the wavy theme of the album as NAV raps in front of a violent storm being projected onto the wall. Throughout, Wheezy pops in to dance around with his rapper counterpart. Finally, Lil Baby appears and, as he says in the song, gives himself a round of applause before diving right into his verse.

Watch the new music video above and stay tuned for more content, as NAV and Wheezy are sure to release more content from Emergency Tsunami.