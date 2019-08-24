mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nav & Stefflon Join Headie One On Brand New Banger "Swerve"

Aron A.
August 23, 2019 20:44
163 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Swerve
Headie One Feat. Stefflon Don & Nav

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A highlight off of Headie One's new project, "Music x Road."


U.K.'s drill scene has been thriving, partly due to the controversy surrounding the subgenre. Headie One is one of those artists in the scene who have been making waves in recent times. Earlier today, he released his latest project, Music X Road which finds him connecting with artists across the pond as well as some of the biggest artists in the country. One song that particularly stands on his latest project is "Swerve," a collaboration with Nav and Stefflon Don. With production from ADP and Rymez, Headie One, Nav and Stefflon Don serve up a street banger with a tinge of pop appeal. Nav holds down hook duties on the track while Headie One and Stefflon Don swap menacing verses on the track.

Peep "Swerve" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hop in my foreign and I swerve
I always wanted to stuff my money, made me worse
Heard you tryna find out what I'm worth
Every time I pull up, I make sure that they feelings hurt

Headie One
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  163
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Headie One Stefflon Don Nav new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nav & Stefflon Join Headie One On Brand New Banger "Swerve"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject