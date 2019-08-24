Nav & Stefflon Join Headie One On Brand New Banger "Swerve"

U.K.'s drill scene has been thriving, partly due to the controversy surrounding the subgenre. Headie One is one of those artists in the scene who have been making waves in recent times. Earlier today, he released his latest project, Music X Road which finds him connecting with artists across the pond as well as some of the biggest artists in the country. One song that particularly stands on his latest project is "Swerve," a collaboration with Nav and Stefflon Don. With production from ADP and Rymez, Headie One, Nav and Stefflon Don serve up a street banger with a tinge of pop appeal. Nav holds down hook duties on the track while Headie One and Stefflon Don swap menacing verses on the track.

Peep "Swerve" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hop in my foreign and I swerve

I always wanted to stuff my money, made me worse

Heard you tryna find out what I'm worth

Every time I pull up, I make sure that they feelings hurt