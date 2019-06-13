Nav & Meek Mill Hit Miami With 21 Savage, Young Thug & More For "Tap" Visual

Nav and Meek Mill serve up a luxurious video for their 'Bad Habits" collaboration.

Nav's a few months released from his surprisingly decent sophomore release, Bad Habits. The album came after a short-lived retirement that he announced following Lil Uzi Vert's but didn't end up getting the same type of reception as his "Wanted You" collaborator. Bad Habits included appearances from some of the biggest names in the game such as Future, Gunna, Young Thug, and Meek Mill who appears on a highlight off of the project. Now, the two team up for the music video which includes cameos from essentially everyone on the Bad Habits tracklist, plus more.

Nav's latest visual showcases the undeniable appeal of Miami for rappers. The video candidly captures Meek Mill and Nav partying it up in Miami with 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and more while Gunna and Young Thug make appearances in the performance shots. The video was directed by both XO's Cash and Meek Mill.

Peep the visual above.