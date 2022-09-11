mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NAV & Gunna Connect On "Playa" Track From "Demons Protected By Angels" Album

Hayley Hynes
September 11, 2022 10:54
NAV/SpotifyNAV/Spotify
NAV/Spotify

Playa
NAV Feat. Gunna

NAV's new arrival is expected to debut at No. 2 or 3 on the Billboard chart.


One of this weekend's biggest album releases came from Canadian rapper NAV, who dropped off 19 tracks on his Demons Protected By Angels project featuring names like Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, and Future

On Saturday, we spotlighted the 32-year-old's collaboration with R&B star Bryson Tiller on "Reset," which has quickly emerged as a fan favourite, and today, we suggest you stream "Playa" featuring Gunna.

Though the YSL artist is due to remain behind bars until January of 2023, he still came through for his Toronto-born pal, providing vocals and bars to both the chorus as well as his own verse.

"Rich n*gga stunts like my bitch, spread the new 'Bach-'Bach truck / Gunna, look what you did (Look at it) / Too many hoes to be showin' me, too many love gettin' too much of this d*ck / Too many shows, I been takin' like too many drugs," the Atlanta-born rapper spits early on in the song.

Earlier this weekend, first week sales projections from HDD confirmed that NAV's new album is expected to debut at No. 2 or 3 – read more about that here, and stream "Playa" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lost a few friends, but I made lots of Ms, so whatever, like, f*ck it, I'm rich (I am)
Too many bags I've been gettin' got too many hoes, I forgot that I hit
Work when I want, but they pay me a lot every time that I put in a shift
Price gettin' higher, but I still be pourin' an eight, every time that I sip (Let's go)

