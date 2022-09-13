They've traded their fair share of insults over the years and now, DJ Akademiks and Nav are coming face to face. Fans have bore witness to some tense moments between these two, dating as far back as 2019. Things took a turn after Nav expressed criticism of Akademiks by tweeting, "Akademiks hop on and off d*ck so much he prolly got STDs."

Akademiks clapped back by mentioning a moment when Nav was allegedly surprised people didn't recognize him in the street. "Imagine being rich asf driving to where paparazzi is at in a half a million dollar car and a million in jewelry and catching feelings cuz no one noticed u," Akademiks wrote at the time.

He continued: "Seems like u d*ck riding the media. U hid ya face for the first year u blew up now u desperately want attention. Answer that."

Things spilled over into 2020 but lately, there hasn't been much movement on their tension—whether it was still ongoing or if they mended things behind the scenes.

It seems like Akademiks and Nav have buried the hatchet because they teased their upcoming conversation on the Off The Record podcast. Akademiks's platform has been picking up steam and despite these two going at it in the past, they were all smiles in their teaser.

Check it out below and let us know if you'll be tuning in.