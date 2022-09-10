mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NAV & Bryson Tiller Come Together For A "Reset": Listen

Hayley Hynes
September 10, 2022 10:29
NAV's latest arrival includes appearances from Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and many more.


Canada's own Nav made his return this weekend with his 19-track Demons Protected By Angels project, including features from artists like Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Future, just to name a few.

When seeking to curate the perfect R&B vibe on the project's 15th title, "Reset," the 32-year-old Toronto native recruited Bryson Tiller to share some bars of his own. "Bitch walked past, should I heat check? / Wear my heart on my sleeve, it's a defect / It's not what it seems, do I seem stressed? / You told me, 'Yes,'" the Kentucky native rhymes on his verse.

For his part, Nav truly shines on the chorus as he sings, "Can we just reset? / Can we do it over from the start? / Ain't no need to be pressed / 'Cause we in the same game playing our part."

Stream "Reset" featuring Bryson Tiller on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out Nav's full Demons Protected by Angels album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can we just reset?
Can we do it over from the start?
Ain't no need to be pressed
'Cause we in the same game playing our part
Need you to give me yo' best
I got lots of options that's still available to me
I'm not like the rest
I look at 'em like they on a lower level to me

