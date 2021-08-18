You never know what you may experience when going to a concert. Attendees often highlight unforgettable moments of their favorite artists on stage, but thousands of people are injured in audiences across the globe each year. While this may not always be at the fault of the artists themselves, a woman is reportedly suing Goldenvoice, accusing the company of facilitating a violent atmosphere at a Naughty By Nature concert.

Radar Online reports that a woman named Selene Ramirez attended a "special performance" back in February 2020 at the Novo venue in Los Angeles.



John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images

Ramirez reportedly purchased "premium tickets" with the belief that she would have certain privileges, but when she arrived, she was told the venue was standing room only. "Approximately 23 minutes later, due to Defendants’ lax and inadequate security procedures, a fight broke out in the crowd around Plaintiff. After security failed to respond, the situation escalated," reads court documents.

The lawsuit called the crowd "unruly" and as a result, Ramirez claims that someone "grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground." Ramirez alleges that her injuries included a severe "laceration to her head" and has a significant amount of medical issues resulting from the alleged altercation.

“Defendants, and each of them, breached their duty to Plaintiff by failing to reasonably managing, security, and/or control the subject event such that foreseeable criminal activity occurred against Plaintiff," the lawsuit states. Ramirez claims that due to her injuries, she has been out of work and needs financial help paying for her medical bills.

The legendary Hip Hop trio hasn't been named alongside Goldenvoice. The concert production company has yet to respond to Ramirez's lawsuit.

[via]