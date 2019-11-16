It's no secret that Lil Kim was less than enthused with the Notorious biopic. The film delivered a dramatized behind-the-scenes look into the life of Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and all the cast of famous characters in his life, including ex-girlfriend Lil Kim. Over the years, Kim has been quite vocal about her disapproval of the film, and she once again commented on the hip hop flick during her recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

When speaking about Power actress Naturi Naughton being cast as Kim, the rapper said, "I was not okay with that!... I would have never picked her. Never, ever, ever. She has nothing in common with me. Nothing. No, seriously. I said it already, so I'm not gonna sit here and act like I didn't say these things."

Although they've never directly spoken to one another about the criticisms, Naturi has previously acknowledged Kim's statements. Following these recent remarks, Naturi took to Instagram to respond using Biggie's lyrics. "In the words of #BiggieSmalls…'Mo Money, Mo Problems' [shrug]," she wrote. Meanwhile, Kim has hinted that she's working on a biopic of her life and shared that she'd like Teyana Taylor to portray her. Who else could take on the role of Lil Kim on the big screen?