It's been nearly two decades since Naturi Naughton departed from the hit early 2000s girl group 3LW, but the drama continues on. It was way back then that Naturi Naughton, Adrienne Bailon [Houghton], and Kiely Williams made up the pop trio. However, Naturi's exit was fraught with controversy and in recent years, she's described what she claims was bullying by her fellow groupmates. She was eventually ousted from 3LW, and she has recently revealed that she plans on speaking candidly about her 3LW struggles.



"I think a lot of people that know me now, who even watch Power, don't realize how long my journey has been. This has been since I was 15 and I've been in the business for 20 years. I look back at that experience of being in a girl group, although it had some learning experiences that were growing pains, it just showed me what it takes to make it in this industry," Naughton said. She also advised people not to "get into business with people that you don't know and trust."

After learning of the news that Naturi would once again address their decades-old drama, Kiely Williams took to social media to poke fun at her former 3LW groupmate. She shared a post showing "I Can't Believe You're Still Bitter" butter container artwork before sharing a clip of Naturi's music video from years ago.

"Where was Team Tasha when this gem was dropped? See, she already addressed her 'pain' ....years ago," Kiely wrote. "You weren’t paying attention because she didn’t have a hit show. But see how nice I am, I showed you something new so go support your girl’s music. It’s a bop, amiright?" You can check out the petty posts below.

