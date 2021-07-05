Naturi Naughton took to Instagram following the immediate backlash that Phylicia Rashad received, begging the question, "Why are Black People so quick to #Cancel each other!"

The vocalist went on to say that she is in defense of Creed actress and Howard professor, closing with "#TheCosbyShowChangedLives."

Following Bill Cosby's overturned conviction and release from prison on June 30, Phylicia Rashad, who played the role of Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show responded on Instagram with jubilance, writing "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected," resulting in pleas to lose her teaching position as well as sheer disappointment from her fans.

Harping back on what Naughton had to say, there is no doubt that the show was beneficial for countless people, be that stars on the show like Raven-Symoné or those who simply watched it. Nevertheless, it doesn't take away from the controversiality of Rashad's comments, with many people on Twitter exposing her for being ignorant, sarcastically asking, "Was she there?".

Cosby's allegations have come across from over 50 women with all crimes spanning from sexual misconduct to rape. Though Naughton did not necessarily comment on Cosby's position, we will keep you updated further if she has more to say.