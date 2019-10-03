It's a shame National Taco Day doesn't fall on Taco Tuesday but I guess we've got to look at the positives of this situation. At least we get to have tacos twice this week! Nobody tell LeBron James that tomorrow, October 4, is National Taco Day in the United States because the Los Angeles Lakers star will empty out all of the local restaurants for his next family get-together. Instead, let's keep this a little secret between you and me. There are some seriously spicy deals taking place tomorrow (including the possibility to get a free lunch) and we've compiled a strong list of the top deals going on.



You already know we're gonna start off with Taco Bell, the king of all taco chains. The restaurant is offering four hardshell tacos for the low price of $5 tomorrow at participating locations. Elsewhere, you can end up scoring some equally crazy deals. At Chronic Tacos, you'll get one free taco by providing them with the code word announced on their social media. If you're feeling particularly spirited, you can head to Chuy's in a taco costume to get some free grub over there.

Everybody loves a good taco. Check out all the best deals below and let us know if you'll be taking advantage of them.

Taco Bell: Get 4 hardshell tacos for $5 on October 4 at participating locations.

Jack In The Box: Join Jack in the Box’s e-club, and you’ll receive two tacos for free with any purchase. The offer is only valid on October 4.

On The Border: Enjoy Endless Tacos for $8.99 on October 4.

Tijuana Flats: Starting on Friday, you can get two tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99—all-day, through Sunday, October 6.

Chuy's: If you dress like a taco on Friday, October 4, you’ll score a free entrée of your choice.

Chronic Tacos: One free Chicken, Al Pastor, Carnitas or Beyond Beef taco for every lunch customer on Friday, October 4.

Long John Silver's: Get a free taco of your choice—grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, wild Alaska pollock—with any purchase.



