It was back in the summer of 2004 when Nathaniel Woods's life changed direction. According to police, Woods and another man named Kerry Spencer were dealing drugs, so Birmingham, Alabama officers went to an apartment complex to make an arrest. Three officers on the scene were in the middle of taking Woods into custody when Spencer all of a sudden began shooting. The three officers were killed and another was wounded.

The following year, Woods and Spencer were both convicted of capital murder (among other charges) and sentenced to death. Spencer has made it clear that Woods shouldn't take the blame for crimes that he confessed he acted on alone. "Nathaniel Woods is 100% innocent," Spencer penned in a letter shared with his lawyers. "I know this to be a fact because I'm the person that shot and killed all three of the officers." He added, "I pray that my words don't fall on blind eyes or deaf ears. Don't allow another innocent man to be executed if you can do something to put a stop to it. This is my most fervent prayer."

There has been a rally of support for Woods over the years, especially on the celebrity circuit, but on Thursday, Woods is scheduled for execution by lethal injection. Activists are claiming that there were many areas of his case and trial that weren't handled appropriately. Also, the jury's decision wasn't unanimous and during his appeal, his attorney reportedly left him.

Woods' lawyers, along with a viral social media following, have petitioned Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to stay the execution and to commute Wood's sentence. Ivey's office told CNN that they won't speak on the matter until a decision has been revealed.

