Trae Young suffered a bone bruise on his foot in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and since that time, he has had to remain out of the Atlanta Hawks lineup. Young is easily their best player and whenever he is on the court, they are an explosive team. Without him, things can get pretty spooky, as we saw on Thursday night when the Bucks defeated the Hawks without Giannis.

Now, the Hawks are one game away from being eliminated and if they want to go to the NBA Finals, they will need to win the next two games. With Game 6 going down on Saturday, no one seems certain of Young's status, including his head coach Nate McMillan, who recently said that Young's foot isn't comfortable enough to play.

"It’s not anything that is long term. He has had pain that is not comfortable enough for him to get out there and feel like he can help the team," McMillan said.

Today, Brian Windhorst of ESPN made the claim that the Hawks are optimistic about Young returning in time for Game 6, however, there is no guarantee that this is the case. Young would certainly give this Hawks team an edge in Game 6 although you never want to rush back your star player if it could lead to a worsening of his injury.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images