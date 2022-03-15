Nate Husser Taps Merlyn Wood Of BROCKHAMPTON Fame For "Get Out"

Montreal's own Nate Husser is back with another banger – "Get Out," featuring Merlyn Wood of BROCKHAMPTON fame. The three-minute and three-second long track arrived on Tuesday, March 15th, and came along with an accompanying music video that finds the rappers riding bikes through the suburbs between takes of spitting for the camera.

"I just want some head 'fore I head out / F*ck her under sheets, put my leg out / Eat the p*ssy, don't wanna take my head out / P*ssy n*gga scared, ooo, get out," the Canadian begins before Wood joins him later.

"If Merlyn is on a track and he doesn't snap, is Merlyn really on the track?" someone asked over on YouTube. Others added, "Some scenes remind me of the low-quality but homey feel that the old [Saturation BROCKHAMPTON] music videos have," and "Slick Sterling on the beat!!!!! This man has bangers."

Stream "Get Out" by Nate Husser featuring Merlyn Wood below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

