Nate Husser & Mick Jenkins Spit Bars On "Teriyaki"

Montreal is in the building as Nate Husser taps the honorary MTL-representative Mick Jenkins for the new single "Teriyaki." Those familiar with Husser's vibe already know that the lyricist is no stranger to experimentation, a fact that becomes clear within the track's opening moments. Initially firing off rhymes in a disorienting fashion, it may take a second to gather one's bearings -- but once the beat hits, everything starts to come together. It's a testament to Husser's bold approach, and before long, he's kicking reflective bars over lively synthesizers.

"Never did the costumÐµ, pretending shit but every day was Halloween, even with no pot to pee in, had a lotta green," he spits. "Streets trust me like banks trust white men / I might just get rich and still trap, I'm just sayin'." Mick Jenkins comes through to close things out, his own deadly pen making him a worthy sparring partner for Husser. "Bury me with kings or I want cremation, please don't fake the shit," he raps. "We not really talking about the art, ni*gas heard it once, you talk about wasting shit / Ni*gas ain't got aim, you talk about wasting clips."

For those who appreciate raw lyricism and undeniable vibes, be sure to give Nate Husser and Mick Jenkins' new collaboration "Teriyaki" a spin right now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Bury me with kings or I want cremation, please don't fake the shit

We not really talking about the art, ni*gas heard it once, you talk about wasting shit

Ni*gas ain't got aim, you talk about wasting clips

Burdens on my shoulders, ain't no space for chips