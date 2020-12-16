Nate Husser & Kaytranada Connect On "Gang Signs"

Coming straight out of Montreal, Nate Husser and Kaytranada have been putting out some incredible music in recent times. Kaytranada came through with the instrumental version of his 2019 album, BUBBA while leaving his imprint on tracks with GoldLink, Aluna, and more. As for Nate Husser, he's riding high off of the release of "Iced Out Baby-G." N

The two recently connected for their latest collaboration titled, "Gang Signs." Bringing Nate Husser's melodious flow into the mix, Kaytranada serves up shiny and breezy instrumental that helps the rapper detail the come up. "'They might got me twisted , I ain’t mistaking myself,' that line kinda sums up what the song is about. Rags to riches kinda story. You can take a n***a out the hood but you can’t....you get the rest," Nate said about the song in a statement.

Check it out below

Quotable Lyrics

For real, melons get busted for real

Tell all my n***as, for real

Sellin', no felons, for real

Got my hood on my skin

Bitch, I'm a king over here