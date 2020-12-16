mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nate Husser & Kaytranada Connect On "Gang Signs"

Aron A.
December 16, 2020 16:58
183 Views
00
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Gang Signs
Nate Husser
Produced by Kaytranada

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nate Husser and Kaytranada team up for a banger.


Coming straight out of Montreal, Nate Husser and Kaytranada have been putting out some incredible music in recent times. Kaytranada came through with the instrumental version of his 2019 album, BUBBA while leaving his imprint on tracks with GoldLink, Aluna, and more. As for Nate Husser, he's riding high off of the release of "Iced Out Baby-G." N

The two recently connected for their latest collaboration titled, "Gang Signs." Bringing Nate Husser's melodious flow into the mix, Kaytranada serves up shiny and breezy instrumental that helps the rapper detail the come up. "'They might got me twisted , I ain’t mistaking myself,' that line kinda sums up what the song is about. Rags to riches kinda story. You can take a n***a out the hood but you can’t....you get the rest," Nate said about the song in a statement.

Check it out below

Quotable Lyrics
For real, melons get busted for real
Tell all my n***as, for real
Sellin', no felons, for real
Got my hood on my skin
Bitch, I'm a king over here

Nate Husser
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  183
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Nate Husser Kaytranada
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nate Husser & Kaytranada Connect On "Gang Signs"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject