When longtime hip-hop fans get together and the topic of the "King Of Hooks" arises, it doesn't take long before the legendary Nate Dogg's name is mentioned. Responsible for adding no shortage of melody and sauce to the G-funk movement, Nate Dogg's repertoire includes such classics as Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode," Snoop Dogg's "Ain't No Fun," Mos Def's "Oh No," Warren G's "Regulate," 50 Cent's "21 Questions," Eminem's "Till I Collapse," Jadakiss' "Time's Up," and Fabolous' "Can't Deny It" -- among countless others.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Given all that he contributed to game, be it on his native west coast or during the away games, it's totally fair to deem the late great Nate as the bonafide "King Of Hooks." Now, the honorary title has been literally etched in stone. This weekend, Nate's headstone in a Forest Lawn, Long Beach cemetery was redone with a highly detailed and intricate update reflecting his royal status. The design was done by Cemetary Tim, who shared images of his handiwork on Instagram. The headstone cites lyrics from the title track of Music And Me, which dropped in 2001. It reads:

"Time does change, but the music it remains the same

I hit em with the music from the slaves

Oh my goodness, what my ancestors gave

I don't want you to think I don't know

They taught me how to reach deep down and touch the soul

Without my music, where would I be

You thought me how to cry and still remain a G

You keep alot of soldiers at ease

And together the next level proceed"

Closing out with the wisdom "it ain't a hit till Nate Dogg spit," the headstone also draws attention to Nate's time served with the U.S Marines. Sad though the passing of a legend may be, it's always bittersweet to see the celebrations of life to follow. Check out the beautiful headstone below, as well as an image from the unveiling ceremony -- longtime friend and collaborator Daz Dillinger was in attendance, as well as Nate's brother Samuel Hale.

Nate Dogg passed away on March 15, 2011, after suffering complications from several strokes. What is your favorite hook from the King?