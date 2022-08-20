Nate Dogg Was A Leader In The G-Funk Era With "Never Leave Me Alone"

It has been over a decade since we lost Nate Dogg, but his memory will forever be honored by his fans. Today (August 19), loved ones of the Mississippi-born, California-bred Rap icon celebrated his birthday, and will all of the fanfare, we wanted to highlight a classic. In 1998, Nate Dogg released his debut studio album, G-Funk Classics, Vol. 1 & 2, and on the record, the crooner included his hit single, "Never Leave Me Alone."

The track hosts a feature from Nate's cousin, Snoop Dogg, and was produced by Kurupt with executive production credits going to Suge Knight. The G-Funk Era of Hip Hop was one of a kind as artists like Nate, Snoop, Warren G, DJ Quik, and Dr. Dre were propelling the sub-genre to new heights back in the 1990s. It's a time that is still revisited by fans who love the sound and artists who study productions, and Nate Dogg was one of few who led the way.

Happy Birthday, Nate Dogg! Stream "Never Leave Me Alone" and drop your favorite Nate Dogg track in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I've traveled so many places, I've seen so many faces

And there were times I didn't think I'd make it through alone

I went through so many phases, that got me so many cases

Three strikes you're gone, then what you gonna do?

I guess I'll call my lady, and tell her to kiss my baby

They tell me that crime is all I know how to do

Never leave me alone

Tell him his daddy's sorry, alone

Let him know all about me

There's one more thing I'd really like you to do