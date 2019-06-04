Nate Diaz says he doesn't have any interest in a third fight against Conor McGregor, even though the Irish superstar has said he "owes" Diaz the trilogy fight, as their series is still knotted at 1-1.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Diaz explained why he doesn't want to fight McGregor again, claiming that he won their last fight even though it was McGregor who earned the decision victory back in 2016.

"I'm not interested in it at all," Diaz told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday. "I'm interested in winners. He lost his last fight, and I won my last fight. You think I'm trying to fight someone who just got his ass beat all over the place? I'm a black belt in jiu-jitsu. That s--- wouldn't happen to me."

In addition to his thoughts on the McGregor trilogy, Diaz addressed why he's been away from the UFC for three years and described why he feels he deserves a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"[The UFC] were dissing me, saying I f---ing turned down fights," Diaz said. "I was like, 'Dude, what are you talking about?' You're giving this guy the world, and you're putting this guy down. That's why I haven't been fighting. Why would I work for you while you're over here playing me? "Three years went by and then they start expecting me to start screaming for f---ing Conor as soon as he loses? Nah, dude, I won that last fight. I'll fight Khabib. Then Khabib is playing like I have to win something to get to him. I'm like, 'What are you talking about, dude? You have to win to get to me. I slapped you.'"

Diaz is set to make his long-awaited return to the UFC on August 17, as he takes on Anthony Pettis at Welterweight in the co-main event of UFC 241 in Anaheim. He has not fought since losing to McGregor in that epic five-round bout at UFC 202.