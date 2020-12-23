Natasha Mosley Takes On "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

Radio is blaring the holiday music right now as we inch towards Christmas. It's damn-near inescapable and the Billboard Hot 100 is evident proof of this. While "Mood" by 24kGoldn and iann dior holds that #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, which they've seemingly held onto for several weeks by now, the number two spot goes to none other than Mariah Carey's rendition of "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Natasha Mosley is the latest to tackle the classic Christmas tune. The Atlanta singer delivers a slow-burning rendition that comes in with an upbeat drop as she showcases her vocal chops and adds her own flavor to the record.

Mosley's released a few singles this year including "Beat It Up" with Vedo and the ChoppedNotSlopped version of "Anything." Plus, her 2015 single, "Love Me Later" has inspired a viral TikTok challenge.

Check out her cover of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" below.