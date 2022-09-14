The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.

Bad Girls Club and Baddies South star Natalie Nunn was surprised when she saw her name going viral over an Instagram Story post. The image showed a plate of chicken and waffles, leading many to believe she was making some jab about PNB Rock.



"Blessed thank you [praying hands emoji] God AMEN," she wrote over the image. A Twitter user reposted the photo and added, "Natalie Nunn dead ass wrong for posting this." It seemed that the person was hoping to gain some traction, but several people stepped in to say that it was a bit of a stretch to involve the reality star.

After the image was shared by The Neighborhood Talk, Nunn took to the comment section to clear her name before things escalated.

"Guys I don’t play about terrible situations like what happened to PNB what happened to him is very sad," she wrote. "I never met him and I’m praying for he’s entire family and loved ones who are grieving … I WAS ON A PLANE AND THE FOOD THRY SERVED WAS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES I DIDNT EVEN THINK ABOUT ! I’m terribly sorry if I offended anyone that was not my intentions at all! [praying hands emoji] RIP PNB ROCK."

