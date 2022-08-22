The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.

Later, videos showing the pair arguing on Hollywood Blvd. went viral after they were seen physically fighting, and more recently, the couple was captured arguing in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Once again, the spat between Rock and Blueface became physical, and the rapper would emerge on social media to show off his black eye. According to reports, Rock was arrested, but not for violence; she reportedly took Blueface's phone and ran inside a closed establishment, causing the police to be called. According to Blueface, she was arrested for trespassing.

Meanwhile, Blueface's mother and sister have popped up on Instagram to give their takes on the matter. The rapper's mother, Karlissa, penned a statement about trying to save her son from Rock, but Natalie Nunn jumped into the conversation to call her out. Nunn executive produces Zeus network's Baddies South that stars Rock, and she claims that Karlissa tried to pull a scam.

"Mom respectfully go to bed," wrote Nunn. "Honestly you was at the office tryin to get us to put her checks in your account PLEASE STOP I DONT EVEN STEP IN NO FAMILY STUFF BUT U WAS TELLING ME TO PUT HER CHECKS IN UR ACCOUNT WHEN U TOOK HER TO THE ZEUS HOUSE FOR THE PHOTOSHOOT DAY."

Karlissa and Rock have been at odds in the past, including the explosive moment when the two, and Blueface's sister, were all involved in a nasty fight. Check out Natalie Nunn's revelation below.