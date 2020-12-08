Hollywood is mourning the loss of another entertainer. Natalie Desselle Reid, 53, reportedly passed away after a battle with colon cancer. The beloved actress is best known for her roles in the 1997 film B.A.P.S. alongside Halle Berry and Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family. Reid also starred in the television sitcoms Eve with rapper Eve and For Your Love.





Natalie Desselle's death was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment. “It is with great sadness and heavy, heavy hearts that Je’Caryous Johnson and the entire Je’Caryous Entertainment family mourns the passing of one of our own, our sweet, unforgettable actress/comedian Natalie Desselle Reid,” Johnson told The New York Post.

The entertainment company had been working with Reid on the stage adaptation of B.A.P.S. “Immediately upon meeting and working with her, we fell in love with her undeniably witty, always giving and caring and hilariously show-stopping personality,” Johnson stated. “The world has truly lost one of its most angelic souls here on Earth. To know Natalie was to know someone who cared for and cultivated her craft to the tee. There will never be another woman like her who so effortlessly lit up the screen, as well as any room she walked into... We will always love you Natalie!”

Many of Natalie's loved ones shared tributes to the late actress, including Halle Berry. "I’m in total shock... completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute. #RIP @NatalieDesselle," Halle tweeted. Later she shared a video with a heartbroken emoji. Reid reportedly leaves behind a husband and three children. Read through a few messages about the late Natalie Desselle Reid below. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones.

