Natalia Bryant, daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, looked graceful while attending a star-studded wedding for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

On Sunday, the college freshman posted pictures from the ceremony that took place on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida. The 19-year-old wore a teal colored dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. To support the look, her hair was styled in a braid that stopped near her waist line. She accessorized with a silver clutch, an arm bangle, and stud earrings.

Uploading her gown onto Instagram, her caption read, "Had the most amazing time this weekend celebrating the love of two of the sweetest people I know. Nicola and Brooklyn, thank you so much for having me. You two are so incredibly loved. Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynbeckham."

As the carousel post sits at over 300,000 likes, numerous celebs have flooded her comments in awe of her attire. Of course, her mother had to show her some love. She commented, "GORGEOUS!!!!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The bride herself, Nicola, raved, "ANGEL [BEAUTIFUL] GIRL." Academy Award winning actress, Viola Davis, added, "Just SPECTACULAR!!!" LaLa Anthony, television personality, also chimed in and wrote, "Stunning my Nani."

Showing even more love to the newly-wed couple, Natalia re-shared pics from their special day onto her story. The University of Southern California student posted the bride and groom holding hands and wrote, "LOVE. LOVE. LOVE."

Check out her stunning ensemble down below.



