Nasty C Releases "Zulu Man With Some Power" Ft. T.I., Lil Keed & More

Aron A.
August 29, 2020 16:45
South African rapper unleashes his new project, "Zulu Man With Some Power."


South African rapper Nasty C has been making hella waves across the world in recent times. The regional buzz he's gained has translated across the pond and his latest project is a testament to that. Nasty C came through with his latest project, Zulu Man With Some Power. Stacked with 20 songs in total, Nasty C enlists a slew of collaborators to bring the project to life including Ari Lennox, T.I., Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Rowlene and Tellaman.

“It’s an exciting time and I can’t wait to hear the feedback from my fans,” Nasty C said about the project in a statement. “I offered them something a little different with this album. I have some great features from artists that I respect. Check it out. I don’t think you will be disappointed."

Check out his new project below. 

