Nasty C Reflects On A Toxic Relationship On "Stalling"

As he celebrates his 25th birthday, South African recording artist Nasty C has shared a comeback single called "Stalling" which finds him reflecting on the woes of a toxic relationship.

"You can just leave if you wanna leave / If you don’t wanna go the whole way there with me, then goodbye, goodbye / You can tell your friends don’t bother me / You’re fucking up a good thing and they all can see that I try, I try," he sings at the beginning of the track, before telling the lover who hurt him that he won't be coming back on the chorus.

"We’re Number 3 ACROSS ALL GENRES!! Thank you to everybody listening to #Stalling... I hope that if you relate to it, it’s because of something that happened long ago & not recently," Nasty C captioned an IG post celebrating the release of "Stalling" over the weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain't ready for love, girl, it's obvious

You living for your audience

And I was just the ambiance

You play me like a champion

That's why we gotta end it while we're young

